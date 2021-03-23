Left Menu

Cabinet apprised of Memorandum of Cooperation between India, Japan in water sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:04 IST
Cabinet apprised of Memorandum of Cooperation between India, Japan in water sector
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Cabinet on Tuesday has apprised of a Memorandum of Cooperation signed between India and Japan, aimed at achieving water security, improved irrigation facility, and sustainability in water resources development.

''The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India and Water and Disaster Management Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan in the field of Water Resources,'' a statement said.

This MoC was signed for the development of long-term cooperation in the field of water and delta management, and water technology in order to increase the exchange of information, knowledge, technology, and scientific allied experience, as well as the implementation of joint projects between the two countries, it said.

''This MoC will help in achieving water security, improved irrigation facility and sustainability in water resources development,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

