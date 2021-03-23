Left Menu

India, Afghanistan to share experience on modern approach to public service recruitment

Organise training sessions for officials, including short attachments to the parties secretariatheadquarters on all matters concerned by the respective mandate of the parties, it said highlighting the features.The two countries would be sharing experience on the modalities adopted on adult of processes and procedures, followed by various government agencies in recruitment of posts under the delegated power, according to the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:16 IST
India, Afghanistan to share experience on modern approach to public service recruitment

India and Afghanistan will share experience on modern approach to public service recruitment and organise training sessions for officials, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Independent Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC), Afghanistan, it said.

The MoU will strengthen the relationship between the IARCSC and the UPSC, the statement said. It will facilitate sharing of experience and expertise of both the parties in the area of recruitment, it said.

The salient features of the MoU include ''exchange of experience on modern approach to public service recruitment and selection, particularly the functions of the UPSC and the IARCSC'' and ''exchange of information and expertise, including books, manuals and other documents which are not of confidential nature''.

The sharing of expertise in the use of Information Technology (IT) in the preparation of written examinations and holding of computer-based recruitment tests and online examinations and sharing of experience in a single-window system for expeditious scrutiny and speedy disposal of applications are also a part of the MoU.

''Sharing of experience and expertise on various processes involved in examination system. Organise training sessions for officials, including short attachments to the parties' secretariat/headquarters on all matters concerned by the respective mandate of the parties,'' it said highlighting the features.

The two countries would be sharing experience on the modalities adopted on adult of processes and procedures, followed by various government agencies in recruitment of posts under the delegated power, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021 giving effect to tax proposals for 2021-22.

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021 giving effect to tax proposals for 2021-22....

Photo Exhibition on life of Bhagat Singh put up at India International Centre

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a Photo Exhibition on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has been put up at India International Centre. The Exhibition was inaugurated by Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, GoI, Shri Arvind ...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Gearing Ratio As At December 31, 2020 Was 23%

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO GEARING RATIO AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2020 WAS 23.0 AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2020, BASED ON THE INITIAL 40-YEAR PERIOD AND 20-YEAR EXTENSION OFTHE CONCESSION, ARAMCOS RESERVES STOOD AT 255.2 BILLION BOE, INCLUDING 198.8BILLION BA...

Netherlands asks Israel about reported confiscation of Palestinian minister's travel pass

The Netherlands said on Tuesday it had asked Israel to clarify the status of the Palestinian foreign minister after his travel credentials were revoked following a visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. A Palestinian offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021