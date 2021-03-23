Left Menu

Gehlot upgrades late party leader’s villager to sub-tehsil

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:22 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tuesday announced the upgrading of the ancestral village of a late Congress leader in Dausa district to sub-tehsil level.

Gehlot announced the conversion of the Khedla Bujurg village of the party's former chief whip, late Hari Singh Mahwa, in a digital function.

After digitally unveiling Mahwa's statue built in Sadbhavna Park in the village, Gehlot said Mahwa was dedicated to the welfare of the people.

He said Mahwa raised a voice against social ills and made efforts for the development of his area.

The chief minister said the state government will leave no stone unturned for the development of Mahwa and nearby areas in Dausa.

