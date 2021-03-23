Top foreign stories at 1730 hrs

FGN49 UNHRC-LANKA UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka's rights record Geneva: The UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday adopted a resolution against Sri Lanka's rights record, in a setback to Colombo, which made determined efforts to garner international support ahead of the voting.

FGN47 BANGLA-HASINA-MILITANTS-LD VERDICT 14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Hasina in 2000 Dhaka: Fourteen Islamist militants were on Tuesday given death sentence by a Bangladeshi court here for attempting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2000. By Anisur Rahman FGN29 US-RANA-LD EXTRADITION Biden admin urges US court to certify India's request to extradite Tahawwur Rana Washington: The Biden administration has urged a federal court in Los Angeles to certify India's request to extradite fugitive Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, saying he meets all the criteria required for the handover. By Lalit K Jha FGN43 ISRAEL-2NDLD ELECTION Israelis return to polling station to decide Netanyahu's fate Jerusalem: Israelis returned to polling stations on Tuesday for an unprecedented fourth time in two years in what is being largely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s continuance at the helm of affairs amid his ongoing trial on corruption charges as well as his handling of the pandemic. By Harinder Mishra FGN26 US-VISA-WAGES Biden Admin proposes 18-month delay in calculating prevailing wages of H-1B and other visas Washington: The Biden Administration has proposed an 18-month delay in the effective date of a final rule on calculating the prevailing wages of certain immigrants and non-immigrant workers, including those on the popular H-1B visas. By Lalit K Jha FGN22 UN-GUTERRES-ASIANS UN chief ''profoundly concerned'' over rise of violence against Asians, people of Asian descent United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed profound concern over the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying thousands of incidents through the past year perpetuated a “centuries-long history” of intolerance, stereotyping and abuse. By Yoshita Singh FGN36 VIRUS-PAK-CHINA Pak reaches out to China to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccine Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday reached out to its all-weather ally China for ensuring the supply of the coronavirus vaccine, as the country is grappling to contain the third wave of the pandemic that has also hit Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife.

Advertisement

By Sajjad Hussain FGN30 LANKA-CHINA-LD CURRENCY Sri Lanka signs 3-year USD 1.5 billion currency swap deal with China Colombo: Sri Lanka has signed a 10 billion yuan (about USD 1,5 billion) currency swap deal with China for a three year period to be used for promoting bilateral trade and direct investment between the two countries, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has announced.

PTI RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)