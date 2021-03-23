Left Menu

3 Russian military pilots killed by faulty ejection seats

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:25 IST
3 Russian military pilots killed by faulty ejection seats
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Three members of a Russian warplane crew died on Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the incident happened Tuesday at a military airbase in the Kaluga region, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Moscow.

It said the crew of a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber was preparing for a training mission when its ejection system malfunctioned and accidentally bailed the crew out. The ministry said the altitude wasn't enough for the parachutes to open and the three crew members died of injuries.

An official investigation into the incident has been launched.

The Tu-22M3 is a supersonic twin-engine long-range bomber, which is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021 giving effect to tax proposals for 2021-22.

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021 giving effect to tax proposals for 2021-22....

Photo Exhibition on life of Bhagat Singh put up at India International Centre

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a Photo Exhibition on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has been put up at India International Centre. The Exhibition was inaugurated by Secretary of Ministry of Tourism, GoI, Shri Arvind ...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Gearing Ratio As At December 31, 2020 Was 23%

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO GEARING RATIO AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2020 WAS 23.0 AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2020, BASED ON THE INITIAL 40-YEAR PERIOD AND 20-YEAR EXTENSION OFTHE CONCESSION, ARAMCOS RESERVES STOOD AT 255.2 BILLION BOE, INCLUDING 198.8BILLION BA...

Netherlands asks Israel about reported confiscation of Palestinian minister's travel pass

The Netherlands said on Tuesday it had asked Israel to clarify the status of the Palestinian foreign minister after his travel credentials were revoked following a visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. A Palestinian offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021