Left Menu

Indian Army concludes contract for procurement of service medals of 17 different types

The integrated headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of lakhs of service medals of 17 different types.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:33 IST
Indian Army concludes contract for procurement of service medals of 17 different types
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The integrated headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of lakhs of service medals of 17 different types. In a tweet, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) informed: "Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of a total of 17.27 lakh Service Medals of 17 different types. "

"The procurement has enabled the Indian Army to meet all outstanding demands of service medals in respect of soldiers who have served and are serving in the Indian Army," the tweet added. Meanwhile, the Retiring Officers' Seminar was conducted on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 protocols, officers posted in the national capital could attend the seminar.

Chief of Air Staff, General MM Naravane commended all retiring officers for their service to the nation and bid them adieu. The officers will be superannuating on March 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to drop ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies

The SP 500 and the Dow were set to open lower on Tuesday as energy and travel stocks slipped, while investors awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of economic rebound.Chevron...

BJP govt closing down central concerns; PM's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: Mamata

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Centre is selling off government concerns and only Prime Minister Narendra Modis factory of lies will remain.Banerjee said that the BJP is advertising tall claims about ...

Man accused in Minnesota clinic shooting to get mental exam

A judge has ordered a mental health exam for a Minnesota man accused of opening fire in a health clinic northwest of Minneapolis, killing one staff member and injuring four others.The exam, granted Monday at the request of the defense, will...

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021 giving effect to tax proposals for 2021-22.

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021 giving effect to tax proposals for 2021-22....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021