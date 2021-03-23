Left Menu

U.N. rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimes

These included putting military officers in charge of civilian government functions, an erosion of the independence of the judiciary, and impunity and "political obstruction of accountability" for crimes. The United Nations believes 80,000 to 100,000 people died in the 26-year war, in which the Tamil Tigers hoped to carve out a separate state for the Tamil minority.

Reuters | United Nation | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:41 IST
U.N. rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet was given a mandate on Tuesday to collect and preserve information and evidence of crimes related to Sri Lanka's long civil war, which ended in 2009 with the defeat of the separatist Tamil Tigers. The Human Rights Council adopted a resolution, brought by Britain on behalf of a group of countries, boosting her office's staff and powers, with a view to future prosecutions.

The vote at the 47-country forum in Geneva was 22 in favor, with 11 against including China and Pakistan, and 14 abstentions including India. "Impunity has become more entrenched, progress in emblematic cases has stalled," British Ambassador Julian Braithwaite said, presenting the text on behalf of a group that included Canada, Germany, Malawi, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

But Sri Lanka's ambassador, M.C.A. Chandraprema, rejected the text as "unhelpful and divisive". Asian countries including China and the Philippines closed ranks around Sri Lanka's government, while Japan abstained.

The resolution expressed serious concern at trends over the past year that represented "a clear early warning sign of a deteriorating situation of human rights". These included putting military officers in charge of civilian government functions, an erosion of the independence of the judiciary, and impunity and "political obstruction of accountability" for crimes.

The United Nations believes 80,000 to 100,000 people died in the 26-year war, in which the Tamil Tigers hoped to carve out a separate state for the Tamil minority. In the final months, civilian deaths soared as the army pinned the Tigers into a tiny strip of the northeastern coast, where the United Nations says they kept hundreds of thousands of civilians as human shields.

In a report in January, Bachelet urged states to impose sanctions on former Sri Lankan military commanders, including the current army chief, who were suspected of links to atrocities during the latter part of the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to drop ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies

The SP 500 and the Dow were set to open lower on Tuesday as energy and travel stocks slipped, while investors awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of economic rebound.Chevron...

BJP govt closing down central concerns; PM's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: Mamata

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Centre is selling off government concerns and only Prime Minister Narendra Modis factory of lies will remain.Banerjee said that the BJP is advertising tall claims about ...

Man accused in Minnesota clinic shooting to get mental exam

A judge has ordered a mental health exam for a Minnesota man accused of opening fire in a health clinic northwest of Minneapolis, killing one staff member and injuring four others.The exam, granted Monday at the request of the defense, will...

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021 giving effect to tax proposals for 2021-22.

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021 giving effect to tax proposals for 2021-22....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021