Two held for killing food vendor over business rivalry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:10 IST
Two brothers, who own a food stall, were arrested for allegedly killing another street hawker over business rivalry in Najafgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Rambilash, a resident of Najafgarh, sold eggs and Chole Bhature from a cart at Delhi Gate in Najafgarh. The accused brothers were also engaged in selling Chole Bhature at the same place. This had led to their dispute with Rambilash, police said.

In order to take revenge, the accused brothers, identified as Kishan Pal (25) and Vijay Pal (22), both residents of Najafgarh, hatched a conspiracy to kill Rambilash. They allegedly killed Rambilash on March 17, police said.

After arrest of the brothers, police also nabbed Mani Ram (43) for allegedly providing illegal weapon to the accused.

The victim was shot dead allegedly by the two bike-borne men at Naya Bazar in Maksudabad area of Najafgarh. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, a senior police officer said.

After scanning through CCTV footage near the spot, the accused were identified and during probe, it emerged that before executing the killing, they removed the number plate of the motorcycle, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, ''On Sunday, our team got a tip-off that the accused men were roaming Najafgarh area on a motorcycle. Subsequently, they were arrested and loaded country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from their possession.'' During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they are hawkers and had quarrelled with Rambilash a month ago over as he was running his business from the same place. The accused purchased country-made pistols to take revenge from Rambilash, he said.

On March 17, when Rambilash was on his way home after work, they followed him and Kishan shot at him while he was entering his house. Both the accused fled the spot on their motorcycle, he added.

The accused had even tried to kill the victim on the intervening night of March 9-10 but since Rambilash was with another hawker who could have identified Vijaypal and Kishan Pal, they left for home and on their way back towards Najafgarh, they robbed a fruit seller of Rs 10,000 by threatening him with knife and country-made pistol, the DCP said.

Rs 3,500, suspected to have been robbed of, has also been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

