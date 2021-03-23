Liquor unit busted in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 5 men held

A liquor manufacturing unit was busted as five people were arrested and alcohol worth Rs 50 lakh seized here on Tuesday, police said.

According to Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav, police seized 180 liquor cartons and a car parked near Pinna Road in the district. The accused were supplying liquor in Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Ghaziabad and Bijnor districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The two accused were identified as Pawan Kumar and Deshraj. During interrogation, they told the police that another liquor unit was functioning in Khurja town of Bulandshahr district.

The factory was raided by officials and three more accused -- Rizwan, Sonu and Subhash -- were arrested from the premises as 2,200 bottles of liquor among other goods were confiscated, the SSP said.

It is learnt that the police has started a special drive against illegal liquor units ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

