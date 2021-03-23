Left Menu

Committees on subordinate legislation have granted time to frame rules relating to CAA: Home Ministry

The Committees on Subordinate Legislation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted time up to April 9 and July 9 respectively to frame rule under the Citizenship Amendment Act, Home Ministry informed the parliament on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:17 IST
Committees on subordinate legislation have granted time to frame rules relating to CAA: Home Ministry
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Committees on Subordinate Legislation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted time up to April 9 and July 9 respectively to frame rule under the Citizenship Amendment Act, Home Ministry informed the parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) was notified on December 12, 2019 and has come into force with effect from January 10 last year.

"The foreigners covered under this Amendment Act may submit applications for grant of Indian citizenship after appropriate rules are notified by the Central Government. The committees on Subordinate Legislation Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted time up to April 9, 2021 and July 9, 2021 respectively to frame these rules," the minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF likely to revise higher its Nigeria growth forecast - IMF Nigeria mission chief

The International Monetary Fund is likely to revise higher its growth forecast for Nigeria, its mission chief said on Tuesday.The IMF previously projected 1.5 growth for 2021....

Maratha quota granted by Maharashtra govt Constitutional, Centre tells SC

Maharashtra has the legislative competence for granting reservation quota to Marathas and its decision is Constitutional as the 102nd amendment does not denude a state of the power to declare its list of Socially and Educationally Backward ...

Japan asks IAEA to verify safety before Fukushima nuclear plant can release water

Japans industry ministry requested the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday to review the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant so that it can release radioactive water into the sea. Japan is considering the option of releasing radioact...

Finnish intelligence: Extreme-right terrorism threat rising

Finlands domestic security agency on Tuesday maintained its terror threat assessment at an elevated level two on a four-point scale, while noting that the danger of extreme right-wing terrorism has grown in the Nordic country.The Finnish Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021