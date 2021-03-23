Left Menu

Man accused in Minnesota clinic shooting to get mental exam

PTI | Buffalo | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:24 IST
Man accused in Minnesota clinic shooting to get mental exam

A judge has ordered a mental health exam for a Minnesota man accused of opening fire in a health clinic northwest of Minneapolis, killing one staff member and injuring four others.

The exam, granted Monday at the request of the defense, will help determine if Gregory Ulrich is mentally competent to help with his own defense.

According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, on February 9 and opened fire, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and wounding four other staff members. Ulrich, 67, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts.

He is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic. Ulrich eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

“While we understand the state has a job to do in this case, we will leave the actual opinions regarding Mr. Ulrich's mental health and ability to assist in his own defense to the professional evaluator,'' Ulrich's public defender Gregory Davis said in a statement. ''We also believe that those evaluators will be essential in assisting in the clarification of his past mental health issues and the lack of response to those issues.” Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said he believes Ulrich has demonstrated the ability to participate in his own defense, KSTP-TV reported.

“I think some of the statements that he made leading up to the shooting and also after the shooting demonstrate that he knew the nature of his act and what he did was wrong, because he talked about a spinal injury and he talked about sending lots of ambulances to the clinic, so he clearly knew what he did was wrong,” Lutes said. Police have said Ulrich was no stranger to them and was known to have been angry over his medical treatment. While authorities have said they had no recent interactions that would have raised alarms, court documents show that Ulrich threatened a mass shooting at the clinic in 2018. That threat led to a restraining order that barred Ulrich from the clinic and a nearby hospital as well as ordered he have no contact with a doctor.

The competency evaluation could take 60 days. Ulrich is scheduled to be back in court on May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF likely to revise higher its Nigeria growth forecast - IMF Nigeria mission chief

The International Monetary Fund is likely to revise higher its growth forecast for Nigeria, its mission chief said on Tuesday.The IMF previously projected 1.5 growth for 2021....

Maratha quota granted by Maharashtra govt Constitutional, Centre tells SC

Maharashtra has the legislative competence for granting reservation quota to Marathas and its decision is Constitutional as the 102nd amendment does not denude a state of the power to declare its list of Socially and Educationally Backward ...

Japan asks IAEA to verify safety before Fukushima nuclear plant can release water

Japans industry ministry requested the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday to review the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant so that it can release radioactive water into the sea. Japan is considering the option of releasing radioact...

Finnish intelligence: Extreme-right terrorism threat rising

Finlands domestic security agency on Tuesday maintained its terror threat assessment at an elevated level two on a four-point scale, while noting that the danger of extreme right-wing terrorism has grown in the Nordic country.The Finnish Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021