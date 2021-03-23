Karnataka minister's gunman booked for assaulting driver

A case has been registered against the gunman of Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar for assaulting the minister's driver, police said.

Though the incident occurred on March 19, the case was registered only on March 21 based on the complaint of driver Somashekhar's wife Ratnamma against gunman Thimmayya.

Ratnamma alleged that when her husband went for duty on March 19, Thimmayya abused and beat him for complaining against him to the minister and his wife.

