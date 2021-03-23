Left Menu

Retired Army man shot dead in west Delhi

A 43-year-old retired Army man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified men in west Delhis Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said on Tuesday. Around 5.30 pm on Monday, Mukesh was singing along with his friends in a field of one Rajender near Firni Road in Jaffarpur Kalan, where two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and inquired them about one Rakesh, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:24 IST
A 43-year-old retired Army man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified men in west Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh alias Fauzi, a resident of Jaffarpur Kalan, they said. Around 5.30 pm on Monday, Mukesh was singing along with his friends in a field of one Rajender near Firni Road in Jaffarpur Kalan, where two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and inquired them about one Rakesh, a senior police officer said. They said that Rakesh was not with them, police said. ''Meanwhile, the man who was inquiring about Rakesh, opened fire at Mukesh with a country-made pistol. He shot at Mukesh and fled on his motorcycle,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. Later, Ishwar Singh (60), a resident of the same area, made a PCR call, following which Mukesh's nephew took him to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, they said.

Police have inspected the crime scene and recorded the statement of the eyewitnesses. The post-mortem of the body has been conducted and an investigation is underway to nab the accused men, the DCP said. It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, however, the exact cause will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused persons, police said. Mukesh was a retired Army man and had opened a grocery shop in his village, police said.

