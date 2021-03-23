Delhi Police organises training programme on crowd control for its personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has organised a training programme on crowd control and public order management for Delhi Armed Police personnel, which will enable them to handle law and order during sensitive situations in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

The first batch of 75 police personnel is being trained at RAF Academy of Public Order (RAPO) in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut from March 22 to April 6, they said.

The training will help the police personnel in handling the law and order situation and enable them in countering sensitive situations such as riots and protests effectively, police said.

''This training programme is first of its kind in the history of Delhi Police in which all the police personnel of Delhi Armed Police will be trained in all technical strategies of crowd control along with modern weapons and special techniques,'' Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said.

The police personnel will also be trained in psychology, public and police relations, communal harmony, fire fighting technique, less lethal weapon and ammunition handling, new special devices, anti-riot drill and human rights, he said.

