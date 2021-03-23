TN polls: Cong demands action against AIADMK city candidate

The Congress in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer seeking registration of a case against an AIADMK candidate for allegedly threatening its nominee contesting the April 6 assembly elections from a city constituency.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee alleged ruling AIADMK candidate M K Ashok in Velachery segment threatened to eliminate his Congress rival Hasan Moulana.

Though a complaint was filed with police, no action has been taken and hence state CEO Satyabrata Sahoo was petitioned seeking action for registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the AIADMK contestant, it said.

The statement alleged a group of ruling party workers attacked Moulana and others on Sunday. More than ten Congress volunteers were injured in the incident and had been admitted to a government hospital, it said.

Seeking police protection for Moulana, the TNCC also urged the top poll authority to ensure Central Armed Police Force security in all the constituencies, including at polling stations.

Provision of surveillance cameras in all the polling booths and strong rooms (where Electronic Voting Machines are placed) were the other demands made by the party.

The TNCC also sought placing mobile phone jammers in the strong rooms.

