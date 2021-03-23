World News Roundup: Turkish opposition slams Erdogan; In Brussels, Blinken offers boost for NATO and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ethiopian PM confirms Eritrean troops entered Tigray during recent conflict

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed for the first time on Tuesday that troops from neighboring Eritrea entered the northern Tigray region during the five-month-old conflict. Abiy said that Eritrean troops had entered along the border because they were concerned they would be attacked by Tigrayan forces, adding that the Eritreans had promised to leave when Ethiopia's military was able to control the border.

France summons Chinese envoy over 'unacceptable' insults

France summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday to underscore the unacceptable nature of insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, and Beijing's decision to sanction some European officials, a French foreign ministry source said. Ambassador to France Lu Shaye had already been summoned by the foreign ministry last April over posts and tweets by the embassy defending Beijing's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and criticising the West's handling of it.

U.N. says 15 dead, 400 missing in fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

At least 15 people have been killed in a massive fire that ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, while at least 400 remain missing, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday. "It is massive, it is devastating," said UNHCR's Johannes Van der Klaauw, who joined a Geneva briefing virtually from Dhaka, Bangladesh. "We still have 400 people unaccounted for, maybe somewhere in the rubble," he said.

A year on from first lockdown, Britain grieves for COVID-19 dead

A year to the day after they were first ordered to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, Britons on Tuesday remembered more than 126,000 people who lost their lives to the disease, a toll few people could have imagined in March 2020. At midday (1200 GMT), people in parliament, hospitals, churches, public places and offices - still mostly empty with millions working at home due to social distancing rules - fell silent for a minute to honor the dead.

Indian federal police charge 71 anti-Vedanta protesters over 2018 violence, sources say

India's federal police have charged 71 people for rioting and arson during deadly protests over environmental concerns at Vedanta Ltd's copper smelter in Tamil Nadu state three years ago, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Police opened fire to beat back the protesters in the southern seaside town of Thoothukudi where 13 people were killed, causing national outrage and the subsequent closure of the Sterlite Copper plant in May 2018 for alleged pollution.

Turkish opposition slams Erdogan

after Cenk NBA governor ousted Opposition parties say Turkey is paying a steep price for President Tayyip Erdogan's wayward economic policies after his shock firing of the central bank governor sent Turkish financial markets reeling. Erdogan dismissed Naci Agbal on Saturday, two days after the governor raised rates to curb inflation. Erdogan then appointed a critic of tight policy who is expected to reverse recent rate hikes, fuelling fears of political meddling in monetary policy.

In Brussels, Blinken offers boost for NATO

cooperation on Afghanistan U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged to rebuild and revitalize the transatlantic military alliance after a bruising four years when Washington portrayed NATO as outdated, divided, and in crisis. The first top U.S. official to visit NATO since President Joe Biden took office in January, Blinken said the alliance was at a pivotal moment but could emerge stronger after internal disputes over Turkey and Russian gas.

U.N. rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war

crimes U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet was given a mandate on Tuesday to collect and preserve information and evidence of crimes related to Sri Lanka's long civil war, which ended in 2009 with the defeat of the separatist Tamil Tigers. The Human Rights Council adopted a resolution, brought by Britain on behalf of a group of countries, boosting her office's staff and powers, with a view to future prosecutions.

Russia, China push for U.N. Security Council summit

lash out at West Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way.

The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain

made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny unveil plan for big spring protest

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

said on Tuesday they wanted to stage the biggest anti-Kremlin street protest in modern Russian history this spring to demand the opposition politician's release. Navalny, 44, is serving a two and half year jail term on charges he called fabricated after returning to Russia from Germany in January where he was recovering from what doctors said was nerve agent poisoning.

