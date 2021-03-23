Ganja peddlers held in Mangaluru

Two ganja peddlers, who were waiting to sell the drug at a public place at Nittur in Udupi district, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Around 150 gm of ganja worth Rs 4,500, two mobile phones and Rs 720 were seized from their possession.

It is suspected that the two brought the ganja from Mangaluru for sale in Udupi.

