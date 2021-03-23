Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Expulsions, releases, hotels: Migrant families at U.S.-Mexico border face mixed U.S. policies

U.S. officials are trying to drive home an increasingly emphatic message to the growing number of mostly Central American asylum seekers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border every day: "Do not come. The border is closed." The reality on the ground is less clear. Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

A man seen bloodied and limping as he was led away by police in handcuffs has been arrested on suspicion of killing 10 people, including a police officer, at a Colorado grocery store, marking America's second fatal mass shooting in a week. The gunman, who was not publicly identified, opened fire at a King Soopers outlet in Boulder, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver, in the late afternoon on Monday, sending panicky shoppers and employees scurrying for cover as hundreds of police officers converged on the area. South Dakota governor aims to block trans athletes from women's sports nationwide

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Monday urged fellow governors, high-profile athletes and everyday citizens nationwide to join an initiative seeking to bar transgender girls and women from participating in female sports. Noem, a Republican, announced her "Defend Title IX Now" effort three days after coming under fire from both sides of the political aisle for rejecting a bill that would ban students designated as male at birth from women's and girls' sports. Biden heads to Ohio to highlight 11th anniversary of Obamacare

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Ohio on Tuesday to mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act and tout his moves to reverse many Trump-era measures aimed at weakening the landmark health reform law. Biden will visit Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital to mark the anniversary and promote a $100 million grant the hospital received under the program, known as Obamacare, to upgrade its radiation oncology department, according to White House officials. McKinsey settles with holdout Nevada for $45 million over role in opioid crisis

McKinsey & Co will pay $45 million to settle an investigation by Nevada of the big consulting firm's role in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic. Nevada had been the lone holdout among U.S. states investigating McKinsey's conduct, and Monday's settlement boosts the firm's payout for opioid settlements to about $641 million. Lessons of hunger: pandemic prompts fresh thinking, new players in U.S. food aid

On a recent morning in Chicago's Southwest side, young workers hefted boxes of food into vans for delivery. Borders staked out by rival gangs prevented many hungry people from visiting the New Life Centers' food distribution site. So workers brought the food to them. A year ago, food had a small role at New Life Centers, a church and community outreach program that works to defuse gang tensions. Since June 2020 however, the organization has partnered with local food banks and donors to provide food to around 6,000 families each week. It will continue the stepped-up effort even when the pandemic is over, finding that food delivery opens doors for conflict-resolution workers. U.S. Senate confirms Marty Walsh as next labor secretary in union win

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed former union leader Marty Walsh, a son of Irish immigrants, as the next labor secretary, boosting Biden's efforts to expand workers' protection and delivering a win for the country's organized labor movement. His confirmation, by a 68-29 margin on Monday evening, is likely to have a major impact on U.S. workplace laws and regulations, including vigorous enforcement of occupational safety and health rules, overtime payments and proper administration of employee benefit plans. Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, sought new life away from front line dangers

A U.S. police officer killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday had seven children and had been looking for a new job in order to protect his family, his father said. The shooting in Boulder, Colorado, left nine other people dead while a suspect injured in the violence was arrested, authorities told a news conference late on Monday. Officer Eric Talley was the first on the scene, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said, lauding his intervention as "heroic." The 'shadow docket': How the U.S. Supreme Court quietly dispatches key rulings

In the months before former President Donald Trump left office in January, the U.S. Supreme Court briskly paved the way for the lethal injection of 13 federal inmates, the first federal executions in 17 years. In many of those cases, the court summarily overturned lower court rulings using an obscure legal procedure known as the “shadow docket.” But the short-circuit approach, intended only for emergencies, isn’t reserved for death penalty cases. It has, in the last four years, significantly changed the way the high court does business. Georgia sheriff says still investigating spa shootings, won't comment further

A county sheriff said on Monday that his office is still investigating the killing of eight people at three Atlanta-area spas last week after murder charges were filed against a 21-year-old man. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a written statement that despite interest "across the country and around the world" in the case, his department would not comment further on the investigation.

