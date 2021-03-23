Yemen's Houthis say they fired drone at Saudi airport after truce offer

Yemen's Houthi forces launched a drone attack on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after Riyadh presented a new peace initiative that includes a nationwide ceasefire.

There was no immediate confirmation by Saudi authorities or the Saudi-led military coalition that has been battling the Houthis for six years.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)