Yemen's Houthis say they fired drone at Saudi airport after truce offer

Yemen's Houthis say they fired drone at Saudi airport after truce offerReuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:38 IST
Yemen's Houthi forces launched a drone attack on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after Riyadh presented a new peace initiative that includes a nationwide ceasefire.
There was no immediate confirmation by Saudi authorities or the Saudi-led military coalition that has been battling the Houthis for six years.
