Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill, 2021, which gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2021-22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:40 IST
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2021
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill, 2021, which gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2021-22. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the debate on the bill which has some changes in the proposals made in the union budget. The passage of the Finance Bill by Parliament marks the completion of the budgetary process.

The minister said the changes have been made largely to boost ease of doing business and easing compliance burden. She also said there will be no change in the rate of income tax. "This is a point on which even as the budget was being prepared, the Prime Minister was clear that we are not going to generate resources by raising the tax to meet the contingency which is arising out of coronavirus," the minister said.

Several opposition members pointed to high prices of petrol and diesel and said the petroleum products should be brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council. The minister said that the Centre is open to discussing the idea in the GST Council meeting.

"The Centre also taxes and the states also tax. If there is this concern about the fuel tax, I honestly think based on today's discussion - many of the states would be watching this and in the next GST Council if that discussion comes up, I will be glad to have it on the agenda and discuss it," she said. She also noted that Maharashtra has the highest tax on petrol and diesel. "The point is, states also tax fuel, not just Centre. When the Centre taxes it is part of a devolvable amount," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four rowdy-sheeters held in Mangaluru

Mangaluru city police have arrested four people on charges of looting two-wheeler riders and stealing two-wheelers.All the four arrested men are rowdy-sheeters, city police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday.The Comm...

Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 kicks off in Chennai

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 which aims to identify riders with potential to enter the world of professional racing got underway in the city.The first round of the talent hunt organised by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt...

Woman among three held with drugs in J&K's Reasi

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly possessing narcotic substance from Katra township of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, police said on Tuesday.Radha, a widow who resides in the slums along a railway line in Kat...

In split vote, probe says Scottish leader misled lawmakers

A Scottish parliamentary investigation concluded in a split decision Tuesday that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled lawmakers about sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor.The finding came a day after a separate inquiry, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021