Guj: Man, two children drown in canal in Kutch district

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:43 IST
A 45-year-old man and his two children drowned in a canal in Gujarat's Kutch district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Narmada canal near Lodheshwar village in Bhachau taluka of the district in the morning hours, an official from Bhachau police station said.

A team from the fire department fished out the bodies of Mansinh Koli, his son and daughter, in the age group of 10 to 12 years, after nearly six hours of rescue efforts, the official said.

The children had gone to the canal to drink water, when the girl slipped and fell into the flowing water, and the boy jumped in to save her, he said.

When Koli spotted the duo drowning, he went in to rescue them, but was in turn swept away by the currents, he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital in Bhachau for post-mortem, the official added.

