Governor urges people to work for unity & homogeneity of society

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:52 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday urged upon the people of the state, particularly the youths to be inspired by martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the country.

Participating in the Shaheed Diwas to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the governor exhorted the people to work for the unity and homogeneity of the society.

He advised the youth to dedicate themselves to the noblest cause of service to the nation.

He asked the youth to be disciplined, constructive, punctual, value time, patriotic and inculcate the integrity to become an ideal citizen. He also advised them to reinforce the good traditional values and bring about positive and sustainable changes in the society for a better and stronger nation.

The occasion was commemorated by organising a blood donation event.

The governor commended the National Blood Transfusion Council, State Blood Transfusion Council, Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, Indian Red Cross Society and Arunachal Voluntary Blood Doner's Organization for organising the blood donation camp on the occasion saying that such initiatives on important occasions promote nationalism.

Mishra appealed to all able-bodied persons to donate blood as it saves lives and also imbibes the spirit of community service.

State Health Minister Alo Libang, Health Secretary P Parthiban, Director of Health Services Dr M Lego also participated in the programme among others.

