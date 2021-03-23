Left Menu

Netherlands asks Israel about reported confiscation of Palestinian minister's travel pass

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced this month that she would investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories, after the court ruled that it had jurisdiction in the case. “We will not be subject to intimidation as we seek justice for victims of atrocity crimes committed in Palestine," said Rawan Sulaiman, who serves as head of the Palestinian mission in the Netherlands and Palestinian representative to the ICC.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:52 IST
Netherlands asks Israel about reported confiscation of Palestinian minister's travel pass

The Netherlands said on Tuesday it had asked Israel to clarify the status of the Palestinian foreign minister after his travel credentials were revoked following a visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

A Palestinian official said on Sunday that Riyad al-Maliki's VIP card, a pass granted by Israel to allow senior Palestinian officials to move freely through border crossings, had been confiscated. The Israeli government has declined to comment on the matter.

"We have raised the matter with the (Israeli) embassy (and) informed them that, as a host country, the Netherlands is very invested in the fact that the ICC must be able to carry out its work without interference," a Dutch foreign ministry spokesman said. ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced this month that she would investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories, after the court ruled that it had jurisdiction in the case.

“We will not be subject to intimidation as we seek justice for victims of atrocity crimes committed in Palestine," said Rawan Sulaiman, who serves as head of the Palestinian mission in the Netherlands and Palestinian representative to the ICC. Sulaiman called on ICC member states "to support the integrity, impartiality and independence of the ICC, particularly, in light of the threats it, and those cooperating with it, continue to face.”

Israel, which does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC, and the United States, which has not ratified its founding statute, have both denounced the war crimes investigation. Under former President Donald Trump, the United States imposed financial sanctions against Bensouda and her team.

Bensouda said in December 2019 that war crimes had been or were being committed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and named both the Israel Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators. Maliki met with the prosecutor in The Hague last week to urge her to accelerate the investigation, his office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four rowdy-sheeters held in Mangaluru

Mangaluru city police have arrested four people on charges of looting two-wheeler riders and stealing two-wheelers.All the four arrested men are rowdy-sheeters, city police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday.The Comm...

Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 kicks off in Chennai

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 which aims to identify riders with potential to enter the world of professional racing got underway in the city.The first round of the talent hunt organised by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt...

Woman among three held with drugs in J&K's Reasi

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly possessing narcotic substance from Katra township of Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, police said on Tuesday.Radha, a widow who resides in the slums along a railway line in Kat...

In split vote, probe says Scottish leader misled lawmakers

A Scottish parliamentary investigation concluded in a split decision Tuesday that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled lawmakers about sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor.The finding came a day after a separate inquiry, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021