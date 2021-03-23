HC directs NTA to set up more NEET exam centres in TN

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:53 IST
Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to establish adequate/more number of NEET exam centres in Tamil Nadu to enable students appear for the qualifying exam in the state itself, for the next academic year.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Banerjee gave a direction to this effect while disposing of a public interest writ petition from advocate Veerapillai Ramesh of Tiruvennainallur in Villupuram district.

According to the petitioner, the NTA on February 23 invited online applications from the students to write the NEET for admission in medical courses for 2021-22.

As many as 255 exam centres had been identified throughout the country. Of them, Tamil Nadu was allotted 28 and Puducherry one. Within a few hours it was declared that all the 29 centres were full.

Challenging this, the petitioner filed the present petition for a direction to the NTA to establish more exam centres in the state.

Disposing of the same, the judges directed the NTA to establish more number of exam centres in the state from the next academic year, as any such direction for the present year at this stage would create unnecessary confusion in the minds of the students.

