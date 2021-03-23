Rajya Sabha proceedings stalled as Opposition creates ruckus over NCT Amendment Bill

Left Menu

The Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned till 5.40 pm following a ruckus made by Opposition as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the House.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:04 IST
Parliament of India. . Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the bill which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor.

The bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. The statement of objects and reasons of the bill in Lok Sabha stated that the bill seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions.

It says that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Section 44 of the Act deals with the conduct of business and "there is no structural mechanism provided in the Act for effective time-bound implementation of the section". "Further, there is no clarity as to what proposal or matters are required to be submitted to Lieutenant Governor," it said. (ANI)

