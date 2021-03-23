Left Menu

Man held for robbery near Delhi's Sanjay Van

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:07 IST
Man held for robbery near Delhi's Sanjay Van

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohit, a resident of Mehrauli, they said.

On Monday around 8 pm, police during patrolling saw a person chasing a man towards Sanjay Van, a senior police officer said.

The patrolling team also started chasing him and apprehended the person who was later identified as Mohit, police said.

Mohit, along with his two accomplices, had robbed a manager with a private company in Kisangarh, of Rs 1.75 lakh at gunpoint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The victim was on his way to his owner's house to deliver Rs 1,75,500. When he reached near Sanjay Van, gate number 1, the accused hit his bike with their motorcycle. When the victim fell on the road, they started beating him and robbed the bag, Singh said.

While they were trying to escape, police nabbed Mohit after a brief chase, while his other accomplices managed to flee on motorcycle. Police recovered the bag containing cash from his possession, the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway to nab the remaining accused, police added.

