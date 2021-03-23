Left Menu

Turkey says raised concern with Russia envoy over Syria violence

Turkey has expressed to Russia's envoy its objections and concerns about a recent flare-up of violence in northwest Syria, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after Russian jets hit towns near the Turkish border and a hospital in the region.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:10 IST
Turkey says raised concern with Russia envoy over Syria violence

Turkey has expressed to Russia's envoy its objections and concerns about a recent flare-up of violence in northwest Syria, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after Russian jets hit towns near the Turkish border and a hospital in the region. On Sunday, Russian jets hit a gas facility, a cement factory and towns and cities in the Idlib region near the border. Syrian army artillery killed seven civilians and injured 14 medics in an attack on a hospital in the area, rebel sources and witnesses said.

Following the attacks, Turkey's defence ministry had said a statement had been sent to Russia asking for the attacks to stop immediately and that Turkish troops had been alerted. "A meeting was held with Russia's Ambassador to Ankara at the ministry yesterday. The attacks in Syria were predominantly discussed. Our concerns and worries were conveyed," the foreign ministry said.

"The hospital attack was emphasised too," it said. Last year, Turkey and Russia agreed a ceasefire in Idlib, halting the heaviest fighting around the region in years that displaced millions of people. Ankara and Moscow have since held several joint military patrols in the region under the deal.

Turkish officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the talks at the ministry were part of a planned meeting, adding that the Russian envoy was told the attack on the hospital was a new violation of the arrangement in Idlib and was unacceptable. They said Russia's military attache was summoned to the defence ministry over the matter.

Turkey and Russia, along with Iran, have been working toward a political solution to Syria's decade-long conflict. Ankara has backed rebels looking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Russia and Iran support Assad's forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 kicks off in Chennai

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 which aims to identify riders with potential to enter the world of professional racing got underway in the city.The first round of the talent hunt organised by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt...

Lenovo sees 40-50% growth in premium category laptops this quarter, expects trend to continue

PC maker Lenovo is expecting its premium category laptops to register a growth of 40-50 per cent in the ongoing quarter over the same period a year ago, a senior official of the company has said. Shailendra Katyal, executive director, consu...

IMF likely to revise higher its Nigeria growth forecast - IMF Nigeria mission chief

The International Monetary Fund is likely to revise higher its growth forecast for Nigeria, its mission chief said on Tuesday.Jesmin Rahman, the IMF mission chief to Nigeria, said the countrys surprise exit from recession in the fourth quar...

Odisha Assembly passes resolution for 15pc reservation

The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution making provision of 15 per cent reservation for government school students in state-run engineering and medical colleges.The proposal in this regard was moved by Chief Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021