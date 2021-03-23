Himachal Pradesh CM launches various e-services for Lahaul-Spiti district

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched various e-services for Lahaul-Spiti district via video-conferencing from Shimla. The services included e-Office, e-Heli Service, e-Aagman, and e-Lahaul

The virtual meeting was attended by the Information Technology Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markanda, Principal Secretary Tribal Development Onkar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Lahaul Spiti Pankaj Rai, and IT Director Ashutosh Garg, Additional Chief Secretary J.C. Sharma, Joint Director IT Anil Semwal from Shimla whereas Deputy Commissioner Lahaul Spiti and other district officers joined the meeting from Keylong in Lahaul Spiti, according to a release from the chief minister's office. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said, all these services would go a long way in providing people-friendly services to the people of Lahaul and Spiti district on one click of a button.

"The initiatives are the best examples of optimum use of Information Technology for good governance," he added. He also mentioned that the e-Heli service will provide details of the flights available from different Blocks/ Sub-Division of Lahaul and Spiti, detailed policy about the flight service, eligibility and fee structure, integration of payment gateway, and online approval and rejection of applications.

Also, the services are available in multi-languages, which will be easy to use and easy to access on both mobile and website. Information Technology Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markanda said, "Lahaul and Spiti would become the first district of the state in effective adopting of e-office in the state."

Principal Secretary Tribal Development Onkar Sharma thanked the Chief Minister for launching the services, which would facilitate the people of this tribal district. Principal Secretary IT Rajneesh made a detailed presentation on the occasion and also conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti, Pankaj Rai said, "e-Aagman application would help to issue permits online to the people intending to travel into Lahaul and Spiti district." However, services like, e-Office aims to improve the operational efficiency of government departments by transitioning to a "paperless office" environment by implementing e-Office application in the district with which the overall working of the district administration will become more effective and efficient, the chief minister's office said in a statement. (ANI)

