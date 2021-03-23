Lovers found hanging from tree in Odisha

Lovers found hanging from tree in OdishaPTI | Phulbani | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:25 IST
Police on Tuesday recovered bodies of a young man and a woman, suspected to be lovers, hanging in a tree in Odisha's Kandhamal district, an officer said.
The police was called after local people found the bodies hanging in the tree in Marshapadar forest near Bandhagarh under Phiringia Police Station limit, Shyam Sunder Rao, the Inspector-in-Charge of Phiringia Police Station, said.
Police suspect that the incident could be due to non- solemnisation of their marriage.
Rao said the bodies are yet to be identified.
The bodies have been sent to the district headquarters hospital, Phulbani for autopsy, he said, adding that investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
