Total 795 Covid-19 cases with UK, South Africa, Brazil variants: Health Ministry

The total number of cases in India with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the Covid-19 virus in the country till date is 795, the Union Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of cases in India with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the Covid-19 virus in the country till date is 795, the Union Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. India reported 40,715 new COVID-19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar today announced that everyone above the age of 45 years can get themselves vaccinated from April 1.

Addressing a press conference here Javadekar said, "It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated." (ANI)

