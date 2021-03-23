RS returns appropriation bills for J-K, Puducherry
Rajya Sabha on Tuesday returned appropriation bills for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry for the financial year 2021-22. The bills authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the consolidated fund of the two union territories for the services of the financial year 2021-22 in their respective jurisdictions.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:28 IST
Rajya Sabha on Tuesday returned appropriation bills for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry for the financial year 2021-22. The bills authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the consolidated fund of the two union territories for the services of the financial year 2021-22 in their respective jurisdictions. The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021, the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021, and the Puducherry Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2021, were considered and returned by the Upper House of Parliament. These bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha.
Both the appropriation and the finance bills are classified as money bills which do not require explicit consent of Rajya Sabha. The Upper House only discusses the bill and returns them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MPs give zero hour notices in Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held today
TMC writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking adjournment of Parliament session in wake of assembly polls in several states.
Kharge raises fuel price issue in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am after ruckus over demand for discussion on fuel price hike