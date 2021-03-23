Woman, brother-in-law found dead on rail track in Delhi

The bodies of a 45-year-old woman and her brother-in-law were found on a railway track in north Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday morning, police said, suspecting it to be a suicide case.

The deceased have been identified as Beena and Krishan (35), both residents of Panama Udhan Narela, they said.

The station master had informed police around 9 am on Tuesday that a man and a woman were lying dead on the railway track leading towards Sonipat, a senior police officer said.

The bodies were recovered and apparently it seems to be a case of suicide, the officer said. Police are inquiring the family members who could be contacted after mobile phones of the deceased were found at the spot. No suicide note was found, the officer said.

Beena was a mother of three. She worked as a maid at a private diagnostic lab in Narela. Her husband was an MCD employee who died around two years ago, police said.

Krishan is survived by his wife and three children. He worked as a housekeeper at TPDDL Rohini, they added.

