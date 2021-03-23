Norway to buy four submarines from Thyssenkrupp

Norway to buy four submarines from ThyssenkruppReuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:45 IST
Norway has agreed to order four submarines from Germany's Thyssenkrupp for 45 billion crowns ($5.3 billion), the Norwegian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Norway and Germany, both NATO members, are jointly procuring identical submarines from Thyssenkrupp's shipbuilding division. The Norwegian defence ministry said Germany had agreed to order two submarines from Thyssenkrupp.
($1 = 8.5587 Norwegian crowns)
