Police seizes arms and ammunition in Kokrajhar

Arms and ammunition, including AK-56 rifles, were seized by police from a deep forest area in lower Assam's Kokrajhar district, an officer said on Tuesday.

Based on specific information police on Monday night recovered two AK-56 rifles with two magazines, one 9mm pistol with magazine and 42 rounds of AK-series ammunition from the forest area of Balujhora, said Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Roashan.

The arms and ammunition were kept concealed underground in the jungle area, the SP told reporters.

