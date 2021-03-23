Police seizes arms and ammunition in Kokrajhar

Police seizes arms and ammunition in KokrajharPTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:47 IST
Arms and ammunition, including AK-56 rifles, were seized by police from a deep forest area in lower Assam's Kokrajhar district, an officer said on Tuesday.
Based on specific information police on Monday night recovered two AK-56 rifles with two magazines, one 9mm pistol with magazine and 42 rounds of AK-series ammunition from the forest area of Balujhora, said Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Roashan.
The arms and ammunition were kept concealed underground in the jungle area, the SP told reporters.
