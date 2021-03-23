Woman among three held with drugs in J&K's Reasi

Woman among three held with drugs in J&K's ReasiPTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:55 IST
Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly possessing narcotic substance from Katra township of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Tuesday.
Radha, a widow who resides in the slums along a railway line in Katra, was arrested after nearly one kilogram of ganja was recovered from her possession, a police spokesman said.
He said Rohit Sharma of Dera Babbar and Dalip Kumar of Supwal were also arrested separately and a small quantity of heroin was recovered from their possession.
All the three accused were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and are on police remand, the spokesman said, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by the Senior Superintendent of Police to crack the gang of drug peddlers operating in the district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Part of Jammu & Kashmir illegally held by Pakistan since 1947, says UKPNP Chairman
Army calls off search op in Kashmir village to help unwell girl
Five bank accounts of drug cartel frozen in Kashmir: ANTF
Increasing number of women paying for kids' education: Report
COVID-19: 70 new cases, one more death recorded in Jammu and Kashmir