Four rowdy-sheeters held in Mangaluru

Mangaluru city police have arrested four people on charges of looting two-wheeler riders and stealing two-wheelers.

All the four arrested men are rowdy-sheeters, city police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Tuesday.

The Commissioner said eight other men belonging to the gang were absconding and efforts are on to trace them.

Police have recovered two two-wheelers which the accused had stolen, apart from cash, mobile phones and lethal weapons.

The arrested men were also involved in sand and drugs mafia and hadlinks with notorious underworld don Ravi Poojary and other criminals, the Commissioner said.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

