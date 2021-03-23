USTR's Tai, Japan's Motegi agree to engage on China, WTO issues-statement
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday about shared interests, including concerns about China's unfair trading practices and human rights, and World Trade Organization reforms, USTR said in a statement. Motegi was the principal negotiator for a limited trade pact with the United States in 2019 under Tai's predecessor, Robert Lighthizer.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:07 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday about shared interests, including concerns about China's unfair trading practices and human rights, and World Trade Organization reforms, USTR said in a statement. Continuing a series of calls with her international counterparts, Tai voiced the Biden administration's support for engagement on digital trade issues and participating in international forums, including the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
"Ambassador Tai and Minister Motegi also agreed on the importance of maintaining regular, ongoing engagement on these and other critical trade issues," USTR said. Motegi was the principal negotiator for a limited trade pact with the United States in 2019 under Tai's predecessor, Robert Lighthizer. The deal lowered Japanese tariffs and increased quotas on U.S. beef and other agricultural products in exchange for reduced U.S. tariffs on some Japanese industrial goods.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- APEC
- Motegi
- Robert
- Toshimitsu Motegi
- USTR
- Japanese
- Katherine Tai
- Biden
- World Trade
- United States
- OECD
- China
ALSO READ
Japan govt spokesman says timing of Biden-Suga meeting undecided
INSIGHT-Far from White House, Caribbean refinery to test Biden's promises on poverty and pollution
Jill Biden sees teachable moment in the depths of a pandemic
PREVIEW-Biden's picks for key Justice Department posts face confirmation scrutiny
Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage