Left Menu

USTR's Tai, Japan's Motegi agree to engage on China, WTO issues-statement

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday about shared interests, including concerns about China's unfair trading practices and human rights, and World Trade Organization reforms, USTR said in a statement. Motegi was the principal negotiator for a limited trade pact with the United States in 2019 under Tai's predecessor, Robert Lighthizer.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:07 IST
USTR's Tai, Japan's Motegi agree to engage on China, WTO issues-statement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday about shared interests, including concerns about China's unfair trading practices and human rights, and World Trade Organization reforms, USTR said in a statement. Continuing a series of calls with her international counterparts, Tai voiced the Biden administration's support for engagement on digital trade issues and participating in international forums, including the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"Ambassador Tai and Minister Motegi also agreed on the importance of maintaining regular, ongoing engagement on these and other critical trade issues," USTR said. Motegi was the principal negotiator for a limited trade pact with the United States in 2019 under Tai's predecessor, Robert Lighthizer. The deal lowered Japanese tariffs and increased quotas on U.S. beef and other agricultural products in exchange for reduced U.S. tariffs on some Japanese industrial goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India Women beat SA Women by nine wickets in 3rd T20I

India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.India Women lost the three-match series 1-2. Brief Scores South Africa Women 112 for 7 from 20 overs Sune Luus 28, Lara Goodall 25 ...

Maharashtra Covid-19: BMC denies permission for community celebrations during Holi

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday denied permissions for a community celebration of the Holi festival this year. Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the BMC has decided t...

Lok Sabha passes bill to create National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to set up a statutory institution to be called National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development as the principal DFI and development bank for infrastructure financing. The National...

Commisimpex seizes Congo Republic oil firm assets after French ruling, lawyer says

Construction firm Commisimpex has recovered 30 million from a bank account in France of Congo Republics national oil company SNPC after a court ruling, the firms lawyer said, saying the decision could help other creditors go after SNPC asse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021