Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN67 UNHRC-2NDLD LANKA UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka's rights record; India abstains from voting Geneva: The UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday adopted a strong resolution against Sri Lanka's rights record, in a setback to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who personally lobbied against the document which gives the UN body a mandate to collect evidence of crimes committed during the country's brutal civil war against the LTTE.

FGN47 BANGLA-HASINA-MILITANTS-LD VERDICT 14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Hasina in 2000 Dhaka: Fourteen Islamist militants were on Tuesday given death sentence by a Bangladeshi court here for attempting to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2000. By Anisur Rahman FGN57 PAK-QURESHI-JAISHANKAR-REPORT Qureshi to attend ‘Heart of Asia’ conference in Tajikistan, may hold meeting with Jaishankar: Report Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will travel to Tajikistan later in the month to participate in the ‘Heart of Asia’ conference, which is expected to be attended by his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, sparking speculation of a possible meeting between the two amidst peace overtures from the Pakistani Army, according to a media report here. By Sajjad Hussain FGN64 UK-JOHNSON-LOCKDOWN-LD ANNIVERSARY UK PM Boris Johnson marks lockdown anniversary with cautious message London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the UK's stay-at-home lockdown, which he had declared in a televised address on March 23 last year as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic swept the country. By Aditi Khanna FGN62 BANGLA-ROHINGYAS-FIRE 15 killed after deadly fire in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh: UN official Dhaka: At least 15 people were killed and 400 were reported missing after a massive overnight fire swept through a crammed Rohingya camp in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district, destroying thousands of shelters housing over 45,000 people, a senior UN official said on Tuesday. By Anisur Rahman FGN59 UK-OXFORD-INDIAN-BULLYING Oxford University probes alleged cyber bullying of Indian student London: The University of Oxford on Tuesday said a probe is underway and that it “investigates thoroughly” every complaint related to harassment or equality, following allegations of cyber bullying surrounding Rashmi Samant, the first Indian woman to be elected President of the Oxford Student Union (SU) who was forced to resign amidst controversy over some of her past social media posts. By Aditi Khanna FGN29 US-RANA-LD EXTRADITION Biden admin urges US court to certify India's request to extradite Tahawwur Rana Washington: The Biden administration has urged a federal court in Los Angeles to certify India's request to extradite fugitive Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, saying he meets all the criteria required for the handover. By Lalit K Jha FGN43 ISRAEL-2NDLD ELECTION Israelis return to polling station to decide Netanyahu's fate Jerusalem: Israelis returned to polling stations on Tuesday for an unprecedented fourth time in two years in what is being largely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s continuance at the helm of affairs amid his ongoing trial on corruption charges as well as his handling of the pandemic. By Harinder Mishra FGN36 VIRUS-PAK-CHINA Pak reaches out to China to ensure supply of COVID-19 vaccine Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday reached out to its all-weather ally China for ensuring the supply of the coronavirus vaccine, as the country is grappling to contain the third wave of the pandemic that has also hit Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife. By Sajjad Hussain PTI IND IND

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)