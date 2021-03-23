Threat of U.S. sanctions does not affect Russia's policy making, deputy finmin says

The uncertainty around U.S. sanctions against Russia may unnerve some foreign investors but does not affect Russia's economic policy making, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov said on Tuesday.

The rouble has plunged since last week as the market awaited new U.S. sanctions against Moscow for its alleged election meddling and cyber hacking. Moscow denies any wrongdoing.

