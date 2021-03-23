Seven-year-old girl killed in shooting in Myanmar's Mandalay

Seven-year-old girl killed in shooting in Myanmar's MandalayReuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:26 IST
A 7-year-old girl died of bullet wounds in Myanmar's second city Mandalay on Tuesday, people working for a funeral service told Reuters. Witnesses said the girl had been shot inside her home when security forces opened fire in a suburb of the city.
Residents said at least one person had been killed in shooting elsewhere in Mandalay.
