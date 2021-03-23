Left Menu

Sebi imposes total Rs 40 lakh fine on 4 individuals for violating mkt norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:29 IST
Sebi imposes total Rs 40 lakh fine on 4 individuals for violating mkt norms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi on Tuesday imposed a total fine of Rs 40 lakh on four individuals for fraudulent trade in scrips of three firms and also for indulging in indirect trade, in violation of the market regulator's restraint order.

Bhavesh Pabari, Hemant Sheth, Prem Mohanlal Parikh and Ankit R Sanchaniya were found to have dealt in the scrip of three firms --Polytex India, Gemstone Investments and KGN Enterprise-- even as Sebi had barred them from securities market through an order in February 2011.

They used certain other entities as front entities to trade in the scrips of the firms.

Besides, the connected entities indulged in non-genuine trades and created artificial volume in the scrips.

They violated Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms.

The individuals are facing a fine of Rs 10 lakh each for violating the market norms.

In a separate order, Sebi asked Eicher Motors Ltd to exercise due care and caution and ensure adherence to all applicable norms in matters pertaining to issuance of duplicate shares henceforth.

Sebi gave the direction while disposing of proceedings against Eicher Motors on a complaint by an individual, who alleged that the firm and its registrar and share transfer agent had cheated on him by changing his address and signature in their records, issuing duplicate share certificates for 100 shares of Eicher belonging to him and thereafter illegally transferring the said shares to someone else's name. The complaint was later on withdrawn by the complainant and thus Sebi disposed of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India Women beat SA Women by nine wickets in 3rd T20I

India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.India Women lost the three-match series 1-2. Brief Scores South Africa Women 112 for 7 from 20 overs Sune Luus 28, Lara Goodall 25 ...

Maharashtra Covid-19: BMC denies permission for community celebrations during Holi

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday denied permissions for a community celebration of the Holi festival this year. Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the BMC has decided t...

Lok Sabha passes bill to create National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to set up a statutory institution to be called National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development as the principal DFI and development bank for infrastructure financing. The National...

Commisimpex seizes Congo Republic oil firm assets after French ruling, lawyer says

Construction firm Commisimpex has recovered 30 million from a bank account in France of Congo Republics national oil company SNPC after a court ruling, the firms lawyer said, saying the decision could help other creditors go after SNPC asse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021