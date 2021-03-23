Left Menu

Thailand replaces ministers convicted of insurrection

Thailand named new ministers on Tuesday to replace three members of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government convicted last month of insurrection for helping to orchestrate anti-government protests that led to a 2014 military coup. The seven months of demonstrations against the government of Yingluck Shinawatra ended with Prayuth seizing power.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:31 IST
Thailand replaces ministers convicted of insurrection

Thailand named new ministers on Tuesday to replace three members of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government convicted last month of insurrection for helping to orchestrate anti-government protests that led to a 2014 military coup. The trio - who spent two days in prison before being bailed to prepare appeals against the verdicts - stepped down from their posts last month after they and 11 other political leaders received jail terms of up to seven years.

According to an announcement in the government's Royal Gazette, Puttipong Punnakanta was replaced as digital minister by Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn. Nataphol Teepsuwan was replaced as education minister by Palang Pracharat's Treenuch Theinthong.

Thaworn Senneam was replaced as deputy transport minister by Weerasak Wangsupakitkosol, from the ruling coalition's Bhumajaithai Party, who was previously deputy commerce minister. The seven months of demonstrations against the government of Yingluck Shinawatra ended with Prayuth seizing power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India Women beat SA Women by nine wickets in 3rd T20I

India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.India Women lost the three-match series 1-2. Brief Scores South Africa Women 112 for 7 from 20 overs Sune Luus 28, Lara Goodall 25 ...

Maharashtra Covid-19: BMC denies permission for community celebrations during Holi

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday denied permissions for a community celebration of the Holi festival this year. Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the BMC has decided t...

Lok Sabha passes bill to create National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to set up a statutory institution to be called National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development as the principal DFI and development bank for infrastructure financing. The National...

Commisimpex seizes Congo Republic oil firm assets after French ruling, lawyer says

Construction firm Commisimpex has recovered 30 million from a bank account in France of Congo Republics national oil company SNPC after a court ruling, the firms lawyer said, saying the decision could help other creditors go after SNPC asse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021