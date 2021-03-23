Lebanese president Aoun discusses government formation with Saudi ambassador

Lebanese President Michel Aoun had a discussion on Tuesday with the Saudi ambassador about the latest efforts to form a government formation, the Lebanese presidency said.

Aoun and prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Monday again failed in their latest attempt to agree a new cabinet to try to lift Lebanon out of its financial crisis.

Gulf states have long channelled funds into Lebanon's fragile economy, but they are alarmed by the rising influence of Hezbollah, a powerful group backed by their arch-rival, Iran, and so far appear loath to ease Beirut's worst financial crisis in decades. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

