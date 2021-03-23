Left Menu

Ghaziabad administration prepares for upcoming UP panchayat polls

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:52 IST
In preparation for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat body elections, the Ghaziabad district administration has divided the entire district into 25 zones and 75 sectors and appointed a government official to handle poll-related matters in each of them.

Designated as zonal and sectoral magistrates, these officials were on Tuesday imparted a day-long training to handle poll-related matters and were asked to visit their respective areas and apprise themselves of the ground situation there, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

They were also asked to identify sensitive polling booths in their areas for the panchayat elections and to submit their reports to the district election office within two days, he said.

They were also asked to keep in touch with each other and coordinate among themselves, he said.

Pandey said ahead of the panchayat body polls, no officer would be allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission. An Allahabad Hugh Court bench has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to complete the three-tier poll process by May 30.

