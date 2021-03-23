Seer found dead in UP's Budaun, youth held

A 70-year-old seer was found dead at a village here with his face crushed and parts of his body burnt. The body was found partially naked with burns on leg and private parts, police said, adding that the victim lived on alms that he got from one house to another. Police have arrested a youth, whom they described as an alcoholic. Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said accused Mokhan has confessed to the crime. The youth tried to force the seer into having sex with him, the SP said. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

