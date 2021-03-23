Saudi urges Lebanese politicians to speed up deal on new government

Left Menu

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:57 IST
Saudi Arabia's ambassador called on Lebanese political parties to quickly form a new government that will have to pull the country from financial crisis, after months of political wrangling.

"I stressed the need to put the higher national interest first to launch drastic reforms that can restore the international community's confidence in Lebanon," Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari said from the Baabda palace after his first meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun in more than a year.

