Kumbh Mela helpline number launched

Devotees can find out about the registration process, route plan, diversions, parking lots, nearest ghats, Covid guidelines and available health facilities on this helpline number, Mela Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal told reporters. Two sub-inspectors and 12 head constables will be available at the number round the clock to give the Kumbh-related information to devotees, he said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand police on Tuesday launched a Kumbh Mela helpline number 1902 to give people easy access to the mela-related information. Devotees can find out about the registration process, route plan, diversions, parking lots, nearest ghats, Covid guidelines and available health facilities on this helpline number, Mela Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal told reporters. Two sub-inspectors and 12 head constables will be available at the number round the clock to give the Kumbh-related information to devotees, he said.

