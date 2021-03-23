Youth found dead in Jammu

A 23-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at a drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, was found dead at a house here on Tuesday, officials said.

The body of Mohit Sharma was recovered from the house near his residence at Mastgarh in Chowk Chobutra area of the city, the officials said.

Citing initial investigation, they said Sharma was undergoing treatment at a private rehabilitation centre at Salmari in Vijaypur area of Samba district over the past several months.

The centre was found abandoned and over a dozen patients admitted there were missing, the officials said.

Police have started investigation into the matter, they said.

