Miscreants shoot dead three in Nagaland

At least three persons were gunned down and two vehicles vandalised by unidentified assailants at Lamhainamdi in Nagaland, police said on Tuesday.

The three deceased were reportedly engaged in clearing parts of a jungle when they were shot dead on Monday evening in an area near the Dimapur-Peren district boundary, they said.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton condemned the ''inhuman killing'' and appealed to people to remain calm and maintain peace in the area.

Patton, who is also the Minister in-Charge of Home, asserted that the state government will ensure the culprits are brought to book.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the incident, he added.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Zeliang People's Organisation enforced a total shut down in Peren district in protest against the crime.

