Miscreants shoot dead three in Nagaland

Miscreants shoot dead three in NagalandPTI | Kohima | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:02 IST
At least three persons were gunned down and two vehicles vandalised by unidentified assailants at Lamhainamdi in Nagaland, police said on Tuesday.
The three deceased were reportedly engaged in clearing parts of a jungle when they were shot dead on Monday evening in an area near the Dimapur-Peren district boundary, they said.
Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton condemned the ''inhuman killing'' and appealed to people to remain calm and maintain peace in the area.
Patton, who is also the Minister in-Charge of Home, asserted that the state government will ensure the culprits are brought to book.
A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the incident, he added.
Meanwhile, the Nagaland Zeliang People's Organisation enforced a total shut down in Peren district in protest against the crime.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaland
- Lamhainamdi
- Y Patton
- Peren district
- People's Organisation
ALSO READ
International Women s Day celebrated in Nagaland
No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally stands at 12,217
Assam Rifles ambush in Nagaland: NIA files charge sheet against 4 NSCN(K-YA) militants
Nagaland govt decides to allow reopening of primary schools, theatres
Three from Nagaland held for hacking ex-Karnataka gDGP's email ID to cheat his friend of Rs 25K