New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL37 PB-COVID-2NDLD STRAIN 81 pc of 401 Punjab samples show UK variant, Amarinder asks PM to widen vaccine ambit Chandigarh: Mar 23 Eighty-one per cent of the 401 samples sent by the government for genome sequencing have tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday, asking the Centre to widen the vaccination net to cover those younger than 60.

DES35 HR-PB-SHAHEED DIWAS Khattar, Amarinder pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on 'Shaheed Diwas' Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh on Tuesday paid homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru and said their sacrifice will continue to inspire generations.

DES8 RJ-GEHLOT-VACCINATION Remove age restriction for COVID-19 vaccination: Gehlot Jaipur: Voicing concern over rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said there should be no age restriction for getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

DES42 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 4 COVID-19 deaths, 480 new cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Four coronavirus-related deaths and 480 new positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.

DES16 UP-VIRUS-DIRECTIVES UP beefs up anti-Covid measures Lucknow: Ahead of the Holi and upcoming Panchayat elections, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered testing of people coming from other states seeing a spurt in coronavirus cases.

DES38 UP-IPS-RETIREMENT Three IPS officer prematurely retired in UP Lucknow: Three IPS officers have been prematurely retired in Uttar Pradesh, including the one who has been at loggerheads with the state government.

DES11 UKD-CONG-LEADER Congress leader held for indecent WhatsApp chat with woman bank manager Dehradun: A Congress leader has been arrested for allegedly using obscene language in a conversation with a woman bank manager on a social media platform, police said on Tuesday.

